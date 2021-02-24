Tanden facing new hurdles after Senate panels delay meetings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is standing by President Joe Biden’s choice of Neera Tanden to lead the White House budget office, even as she faces new hurdles after two Senate committees postponed consideration of her nomination. Tanden’s confirmation was thrown into doubt over the last week when Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he could not support Tanden and then several moderate Republican senators also said they’d vote against her. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday that Tanden and the White House had been in touch with senators and advocacy groups to answer any questions they may have on her nomination. Psaki said, “We’re fighting for her nomination.”