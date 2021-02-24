Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

12:04 am Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Andover 4, Totino-Grace 0

Blaine 6, Champlin Park 4

Breck 6, St. Paul Academy 1

Cambridge-Isanti 4, Monticello 2

Chanhassen 5, New Prague 1

Chaska 7, Orono 4

Chisago Lakes 3, Becker/Big Lake Co-op 1

Delano 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2

Duluth Denfeld 4, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 2

East Grand Forks 11, Crookston 2

Eveleth-Gilbert 6, International Falls 3

Fergus Falls 4, Brainerd 3

Hastings 6, Tartan 3

Hill-Murray 10, Simley 1

Holy Family Catholic 10, Waconia 1

Hutchinson 4, Mound Westonka 1

Kittson County Central 5, Lake of the Woods 0

Luverne 5, Waseca 4

Maple Grove 7, Centennial 2

Minnehaha Academy 4, St. Paul Highland Park 3

Moorhead 6, Duluth East 0

Morris/Benson Area Co-op 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 0

New Ulm 7, LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 1

North Shore Storm 11, Ely 0

Northern Lakes 10, Park Rapids 1

Providence Academy 6, South St. Paul 3

Redwood Valley 6, Marshall 5

Roseville 5, East Ridge 2

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, River Lakes 3, OT

Southwest Christian/Richfield 5, Bloomington Kennedy 1

St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 12, Willmar 0

St. Thomas Academy 9, Henry Sibley 1

Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Co-op 5, Greenway 2

White Bear Lake 0, Forest Lake 0, OT

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 3, River Lakes 0

Andover 14, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0

Apple Valley 6, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 2

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Breck 0

Blake 6, Chaska/Chanhassen 2

Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 4, Fergus Falls 1

Burnsville 6, Prior Lake 1

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 6, North Shore Storm 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 2

Crookston 7, Bemidji 4

Eden Prairie 8, Buffalo 1

Farmington 6, Eagan 3, OT

Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Duluth Marshall 3

Hastings 3, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 2

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 2, Eveleth-Gilbert 0

Holy Family Catholic 13, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1

Hutchinson 3, Waconia 2

Lakeville South 8, Lakeville North 0

LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 2, New Ulm 0

Luverne 11, Waseca 0

Marshall 9, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0

Minnehaha Academy 6, Rochester Lourdes 2

Minnetonka 4, Wayzata 1

Moorhead 7, East Grand Forks 0

Northern Lakes 3, Detroit Lakes 2

Owatonna 8, Rochester Century 0

Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 8, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 0

South St. Paul 3, Minneapolis 3, OT

Stillwater 4, Mounds View 1

Warroad 6, Roseau 3

Windom 4, Fairmont 2

Woodbury 2, Irondale/St. Anthony 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

