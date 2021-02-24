UN says 41 Europe-bound migrants drown in Mediterranean

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. says that at least 41 people drowned over the weekend when their boat capsized in the Central Mediterranean, the latest shipwreck involving migrants fleeing conflict-stricken Libya and seeking better life in Europe. The U.N. migration and refugee agencies said in a joint statement that the dead were among at least 120 migrants on a dinghy that left Libya on Feb. 18. The shipwreck took place two days later, it said. A commercial vessel rescued the survivors and took them to the Sicilian port town of Porto Empedocle in Italy, they added. Only one body was recovered, and the missing included three children and four women, one of whom left a newborn baby currently in Lampedusa.