US to seek seat on UN human rights body, after Trump pullout

GENEVA (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States will vie for a seat at the U.N.’s human rights body, which would cement a return to a Geneva-based body that was shunned by the Trump administration. The top U.S. diplomat acknowledged the Human Rights Council needs reform, particularly to end its “disproportionate” focus on Israel. The U.N. General Assembly makes the final choice in a vote that generally takes place in October every year to fill vacancies at the 47-member-state council. The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the council in mid-2018.