RENTON, WA (WKOW) — A dump truck slammed into a retaining wall on Interstate 405 in the Seattle area last week and it was all caught on a dashboard camera.

The crash led to other accidents on the freeway.

Two people were hurt. Their injuries were not life threatening.

Authorities are now studying the video to try to figure out what led to the crash.

Washington State Patrol Photo

Washington State Patrol Photo