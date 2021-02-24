Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A Region 1=
Championship=
Bishop Garrigan 63, BCLUW, Conrad 31
Class 1A Region 2=
Championship=
Newell-Fonda 75, CAM, Anita 37
Class 1A Region 3=
Championship=
Saint Ansgar 56, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46
Class 1A Region 4=
Championship=
Kingsley-Pierson 64, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 44
Class 1A Region 5=
Championship=
Springville 65, Burlington Notre Dame 57
Class 1A Region 6=
Championship=
Montezuma 62, Collins-Maxwell 44
Class 1A Region 7=
Championship=
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 53, Westwood, Sloan 43
Class 1A Region 8=
Championship=
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66, Lenox 56
Class 2A Region 1=
Championship=
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43, Beckman, Dyersville 37
Class 2A Region 2=
Championship=
Grundy Center 51, Denver 44
Class 2A Region 3=
Championship=
West Branch 62, Regina, Iowa City 39
Class 2A Region 4=
Championship=
North Linn, Troy Mills 54, Bellevue 36
Class 2A Region 5=
Championship=
Nodaway Valley 55, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 33
Class 2A Region 6=
Championship=
Dike-New Hartford 72, West Hancock, Britt 30
Class 2A Region 7=
Championship=
Rock Valley 40, Emmetsburg 22
Class 2A Region 8=
Championship=
Treynor 40, Underwood 38
