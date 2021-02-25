7 dead, 1 injured after prison outbreak in Haiti’s capital

CROIX-DES-BOUQUETS, Haiti (AP) — At least seven people have been killed and one injured after several inmates tried to escape from a prison in Haiti’s capital, according to witnesses. The incident occurred Thursday in northeast Port-au-Prince at the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison. It is known for a 2014 breakout in which more than 300 inmates escaped. Residents in the area who declined to be identified out of concern for their safety said they observed a group of heavily armed men start shooting at prison guards before the inmates began to flee. Associated Press journalists saw the bodies of at least seven men along streets near the prison. They had been shot.