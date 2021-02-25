Biden to exercise empathy skills in Texas visit after storms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will have a chance to exercise his empathy skills during a visit to Texas on Friday with a dual mission. He’ll be surveying damage caused by severe winter weather and encouraging people to get their coronavirus shots. Biden and his wife, Jill, are traveling to Houston for the president’s first trip to a major disaster site since he took office a little over a month ago. Severe winter weather across the South over Valentine’s Day weekend battered multiple states. Texas bore the brunt of unseasonably frigid conditions that caused widespread power outages, burst pipes and flooded homes. Millions of residents lost heat and running water.