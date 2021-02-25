‘Black box’ in Woods SUV could yield clues to cause of wreck

DETROIT (AP) — Investigators who are looking into the rollover crash that injured golf legend Tiger Woods will rely heavily on data stored in the Genesis SUV he was driving to figure out what happened. The 2021 GV80 from Hyundai’s luxury brand probably has a newer event data recorder or “black box” that holds a trove of information. There aren’t any U.S. regulations requiring the boxes, but the government does require recorders to store 15 data points, including speed before impact and whether brake and gas pedals were pressed. The regulations don’t cover new partially automated systems that can control speed, brake and steer cars on freeways. But some vehicles store data from those systems.