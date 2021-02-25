‘Blinding Lights’ and more hits the Grammys left in the dark

NEW YORK (AP) — The wattage in The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” wasn’t strong enough to compete at the Grammys — but the song isn’t the only electrifying No. 1 hit that the Recording Academy snubbed. The Weeknd joins an exclusive club of songs that were crowned biggest hit of the year by Billboard but fell short at the Grammy Awards. Billboard has named 63 No. 1 songs of the year since the first Grammys in 1959, and only 18 songs have missed out on nominations. Twenty-eight hits from that list have won Grammys.