Brazil death toll tops 250,000, virus still running rampant

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 250,000. It is the world’s second-highest after the United States, as its second wave has yet to fade. Health experts say this is because prevention was never made a priority. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has called the virus a “little flu” and lambasted local leaders who imposed restrictions on activities. Experts say that at least a dozen states are in the midst of a second wave even worse than the one faced in 2020. Miguel Lago, executive director of Brazil’s Institute for Health Policy Studies, which advises public health officials, said Brazil simply didn’t have a response plan.