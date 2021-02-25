Skip to Content

Cat that vanished 15 years ago reunited with owner

7:15 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A cat that went astray about 15 years ago has been reunited with its owner. Brandy, a brown tabby, was reunited Monday afternoon with Charles, a Los Angeles man who adopted her as a 2-month-old kitten in 2005. Charles says he cried and Brandy purred in his arms. The brown tabby was found Sunday in Palmdale, about a half-hour’s drive from where Charles lives. He had changed addresses since she disappeared a few months after adoption, but he was traced through the cat’s microchip implant. Charles suspects someone had been taking care of Brandy all these years before she strayed again. 

Associated Press

