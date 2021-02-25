Chief: Police heeded Capitol attack warnings but overwhelmed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting U.S. Capitol Police chief has been pressed by lawmakers to explain why her force wasn’t sufficiently prepared to fend off the violent mob of insurrectionists last month, even though officials had compelling intelligence in advance. At a House hearing, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman denied that law enforcement failed to take seriously warnings of violence before the Jan. 6 insurrection. Three days before the riot, in fact, Capitol Police distributed an internal document warning that armed extremists were poised for violence and could attack Congress. But the acting chief said Thursday that the assault turned out to be much bigger than the intelligence suggested.