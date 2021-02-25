Dense Fog Advisory from THU 10:11 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Visibility near zero in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

icy spots on roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fog may freeze on untreated surfaces,

creating slippery conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&