Dense Fog Advisory from THU 10:11 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory from THU 10:11 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Fayette County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility near zero in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
icy spots on roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Fog may freeze on untreated surfaces,
creating slippery conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&