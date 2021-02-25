Diamond tycoon Modi loses bid to avoid extradition to India

LONDON (AP) — Diamond tycoon Nirav Modi has lost his bid to avoid extradition from Britain to India to face allegations he was involved in a $1.8 billion bank fraud. A judge in London ruled Thursday that the jeweler has a case to answer before the Indian courts. Modi’s jewels once adorned stars from Bollywood to Hollywood. He has been held without bail in London since his arrest in 2019. The judge ruled that there was enough evidence to prosecute him in his homeland, and dismissed Modi’s argument that he would not be treated fairly in India. Modi denies the fraud allegations. The U.K. Home Office will make the final decision on the extradition and Modi has 14 days from that decision to appeal.