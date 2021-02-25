EU leaders seek to inject energy into slow vaccine rollout

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are gathering to try to inject new energy into the bloc’s lagging coronavirus vaccination effort as concern mounts that new variants might spread faster than authorities can adapt. At a videoconference summit Thursday, they’ll debate ways to speed the roll out of vaccines and the severity of restrictions needed to halt the spread of the virus. COVID-19 has killed more than 515,000 people across the 27 nations. The leaders will also weigh whether and when to introduce vaccine certificates. Europe’s tourism and travel industries are suffering, and the vacation destinations of southern Europe are desperate to avoid another disastrous summer. The summit talks will also touch on getting vaccines to other countries in need, notably in Africa.