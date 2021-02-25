Evers signs bill to update Wisconsin unemployment system

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed into law a bipartisan bill to begin the work of updating the state’s unemployment claims processing system that contributed to many people waiting weeks or months to get paid during the coronavirus pandemic. Evers signed the bill Thursday after the Assembly passed it unanimously on Tuesday. The Senate approved it last week on a 27-3 vote. It is the first bill ever passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature under a special session called by the Democratic governor. The bill starts the process to begin the upgrade, but there is no funding included as Evers wanted. The upgrade is expected to cost $80 million or more.