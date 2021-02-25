Feds: Bannon’s pardon blocks prosecution, but not indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say the indictment lodging fraud charges against ex-President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon should not be dismissed despite his pardon. Prosecutors told a federal judge late Thursday that Bannon’s lawyer had quietly slipped an email to the judge making the request. The indictment charged Bannon and three others with defrauding donors to a $25 million fund to build a wall along the southern border. They say the pardon Trump gave Bannon on his way out of office last month does not eliminate probable cause of guilt or undercut evidence of his involvement in crimes. Prosecutors say he can be terminated from the case and his bail can be returned, but other effects of an indictment against him should remain in place.