Feds: Scheme involved $15 million in government contracts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal prosecutors have accused a Louisiana man of helping steer $15 million in government contracts to a business he had a financial interest in. An indictment announced Thursday accuses 72-year-old Johnny Guillory Sr. of Opelousas of taking advantage of his position overseeing subcontracts for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The indictment says he created pricing and cost estimates for equipment and services then provided the non-public information to a company he had a financial relationship with. The indictment says that between 2002 and 2016, the company received 50 contracts and more than $15 million in payments from the Department of Energy. Guillory’s attorneys say he will plead not guilty.