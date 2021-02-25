Game on, again: GameStop surges and no one truly knows why

NEW YORK (AP) — After weeks of going dormant, shares of GameStop have suddenly shot higher again, jumping 75% in the last hour of trading Wednesday and another nearly 19% Thursday. It’s reminiscent of the shocking 1,625% surge for GameStop in January, when bands of smaller-pocketed and novice investors helped trigger a supernova for the stock of the struggling video game retailer. Last month’s surge underscored questions about whether the broad market is in a bubble. No clear reason seems to be behind this most recent move, leaving market observers to grasp at what little news is out there.