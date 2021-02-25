Stocks start mostly lower on Wall Street; GameStop surges

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street, led by drops in several big technology companies, while bond yields marched steadily higher as traders anticipate greater economic growth and more stimulus from Washington. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% in the early going Thursday, in line with declines in other indexes. Investors turned their focus to another wild surge in GameStop and a handful of other stocks favored by online investors. The money-losing video game retailer soared another 50% in early trading, after more than doubling in the last hour of trading a day earlier.