Illegal gold mine in Indonesia collapses, killing 3 workers

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An illegal gold mine in Indonesia’s Sulawesi island has collapsed on nearly two dozen people working inside, killing three and leaving another five missing. Survivors estimated about 23 people were trapped in the rubble when the mine collapsed late Wednesday due to unstable soil. A rescue official said they were able to pull 15 people from the debris and recover the bodies of three women during a grueling search effort. Police, emergency personnel, soldiers and volunteers were all taking part in the efforts to find those still missing, though efforts were being hampered by the remote location of the mine and the unstable soil that risked further slides.