Kentucky Senate passes bill to restrict no-knock warrants

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — A bill that would limit the use of “no-knock” warrants has passed the Kentucky Senate unanimously. It’s the latest effort to reform law enforcement tactics after police fatally shot Breonna Taylor in her Louisville apartment last year. Under the bill, no-knock warrants would only be issued if there was “clear and convincing evidence” that the “crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.” The warrants would have to be executed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Taylor was killed during a botched drug raid that occurred after midnight. Police had a no-knock warrant but said they announced their presence. The measure now awaits House input.