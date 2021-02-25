Local restaurants prepare for WIAA State Tournaments to come to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the WIAA Girls and Boys State Basketball tournaments come to La Crosse, Buzzard Billy's and other local restaurants and hot spots are preparing for business.

The girls state tournament began Thursday morning at the La Crosse Center and it brought people from across the state to the area. With how hard the pandemic has been, Heather Young, Assistant General Manager at Buzzard Billy's, said it will be good for the local restaurants.

"We are fortunate that while being affected by the pandemic and the regulations that have been put in place that we are still open," said Young.

She explained that they expect to see a lot of business.

"We are putting a few more staff on than typical, especially for lunchtimes which is when we anticipate that we would see a difference in business for us," said Young.

Because they do expect business to increase, they are keeping strict COVID safety protocols in place so the restaurant won't be at full capacity, social distancing of tables will continue, and masks are required.

She hopes that these tournaments will continue to bring people to the La Crosse area in the future.

"This tournament previously has not been held in La Crosse so that I think is great for the future, too, during non-pandemic times. If it can continue to be a hosting site for this event where we are able to serve as many people as possible without the restrictions hopefully," said Young.