More warmth to come

Warming underway...

We have been on a nice 3 day streak of above normal temperatures. Readings have been in the 40s, but today will be slightly cooler. Most folks will be in the 30s, but we can expect to return to the 40s for Friday and Saturday. More warming will develop for next week.

Weak weather disturbances coming...

A couple of weak weather systems will affect the Coulee Region over the next several days. There will be a chance of rain and snow showers for Friday evening and overnight, but amounts will be light and slippery roads is a possibility. Another system may affect us for Saturday night into Sunday morning. Stay tuned for more updates on rain and snow amounts.

Have a pleasant day!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden