No safety concerns for children during COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials yet

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WXOW) - Children make up less than 1% of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. but they still need to get vaccinated.

Mayo Clinic Health System pediatrician Dr. Robert Jacobson said 2.4 million children tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. over the past year.

He said clinical trials testing vaccines on children have not shown any safety concerns.

When asked about the temporary side effects from the vaccine, he said some experience headaches and body aches but not enough to cause permanent harm.



"So this isn't the first time we've seen a child have a richer immune response to a vaccine than an adult," Dr. Jacobson said. "It doesn't stop us from vaccinating children against the flu because we know how severe the flu can be in children. Frankly it's a day or two of being a little under the weather and then the person recovers."

He said this leads them to believe the FDA could approve offering vaccines to children by this summer, which would then make it possible to start the process this fall.