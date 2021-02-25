Ohio is first state to sue Census Bureau over delay in data

Ohio is the first state to challenge the U.S. Census Bureau’s decision to push back the release of 2020 census figures so more time can be spent on fixing any inaccuracies in the data. Ohio on Thursday filed a lawsuit that claims the delay will undermine the state’s process of redrawing congressional and legislative districts. The lawsuit filed by Ohio Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers asks a federal judge in Dayton to restore the March 31 deadline for the Census Bureau to turn over 2020 census figures used for redrawing districts. The agency had pushed the date back to Sept. 30.