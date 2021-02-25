Pedestrian struck and killed in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — Sun Prairie police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle while crossing Main Street. Authorities say a police officer in the area at the time witnessed the crash about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and stopped to help the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the victim when it’s available.