Skip to Content

Police: Man calls 911, says he shot naked man outside home

New
2:39 pm National news from the Associated Press

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Police say a naked man who was knocking on doors at a South Florida apartment complex was shot by someone who then called 911 to turn himself in. Pembroke Pines police say the man was carrying a Bible and knocking on doors Wednesday at the Sunshine Garden Apartments when he was shot. He’s in critical condition in a hospital. Police said officers were headed to investigate reports of a naked man when a 911 caller said he’d just shot the man. The 911 caller was detained by police. Officers found the naked man on the ground and bleeding. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content