Police: Man calls 911, says he shot naked man outside home

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Police say a naked man who was knocking on doors at a South Florida apartment complex was shot by someone who then called 911 to turn himself in. Pembroke Pines police say the man was carrying a Bible and knocking on doors Wednesday at the Sunshine Garden Apartments when he was shot. He’s in critical condition in a hospital. Police said officers were headed to investigate reports of a naked man when a 911 caller said he’d just shot the man. The 911 caller was detained by police. Officers found the naked man on the ground and bleeding.