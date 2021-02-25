Quotes from Stephen King interview with The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen King spoke recently to The Associated Press about his new novel, “Later.” He also covered topics ranging from the famous people who have turned up at his readings to what happens when he looks up his own name on the Internet. Turns out there are a lot of Stephen Kings out there, especially in Australia. There are also obituaries that include mention of the deceased being a fan of Stephen King novels. And King thinks he has a good idea for a novel about the pandemic. “Later” is a supernatural thriller that comes out this week.