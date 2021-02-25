Ranked-choice voting could make politics less extreme

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Candidates would campaign differently if a ranked-choice voting bill is passed in Wisconsin.

Democrat and Republican legislators introduced a ranked-voting bill on Wednesday in a rare bipartisan effort.

UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky said ranked-choice voting forces candidates to focus on their own campaigns, rather than attacking their opponent because more than one person has a chance to win.

If one candidate receives 50% of the vote, the race ends. If not, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated from contention and those who ranked that candidate first have their second choice votes redistributed to the remaining candidates.

Chergosky said it sounds nice, but it's more work for the voters.

"You're asking more of voters than simply picking one candidate one candidate for one office," he said. "As a result voters have to do more research. Voters would have to be better informed about the full range of candidates so that they are capable of doing that ranking process when they vote."

The proposed bill would only apply for federal elections and for U.S. Senate and Congress in Wisconsin.

The next step in the process is committee hearings before the full assembly and senate weigh in.