Rights groups target sponsors like Airbnb for Beijing Games

Activists and lawyers are targeting the IOC’s most high-profile sponsors tied to next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics as a way to bring light to reported human rights abuses in China against Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities. The top 15 IOC sponsors are household names that include Coca-Cola, Toyota, Visa, Samsung, General Electric, and Airbnb among others. Together they pay at least $1 billion to the International Olympic Committee. In the next four-year Olympic cycle the payments could reach $2 billion. Olympic athletes are caught in the middle. Most get only one chance at an Olympics.