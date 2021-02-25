Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Division I Section 1=
Sectional Semifinal=
De Pere 62, Appleton North 49
River Falls 48, Eau Claire North 36
Division I Section 2=
Sectional Semifinal=
Kimberly 94, Oshkosh North 63
Menomonee Falls 58, West Bend East 56
Division I Section 3=
Sectional Semifinal=
Arrowhead 73, Kettle Moraine 61
DeForest 69, Janesville Parker 67
Division I Section 4=
Sectional Semifinal=
Franklin 61, Burlington 52
Wauwatosa East 57, Kenosha Indian Trail 53
Division II Section 1=
Sectional Semifinal=
Onalaska 67, Altoona 42
Rice Lake 52, Medford Area 51
Division II Section 2=
Sectional Semifinal=
Seymour 66, Ashwaubenon 63
Xavier 69, Luxemburg-Casco 67
Division II Section 3=
Sectional Semifinal=
Lake Mills 65, Wisconsin Dells 51
Monroe 75, Edgewood 68
Division II Section 4=
Sectional Semifinal=
Pewaukee 99, Brown Deer 68
Wisconsin Lutheran 60, Martin Luther 54
Division III Section 1=
Sectional Semifinal=
Northwestern 80, Aquinas 52
Saint Croix Central 70, Neillsville 34
Division III Section 2=
Sectional Semifinal=
Brillion 71, St. Mary Catholic 57
Wrightstown 72, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 44
Division III Section 3=
Sectional Semifinal=
Lake Country Lutheran 89, Poynette 48
Division III Section 4=
Sectional Semifinal=
Milwaukee Academy of Science 79, Kiel 71
Racine St. Catherine’s 84, St. Marys Springs 46
Division IV Section 1=
Sectional Semifinal=
Clear Lake 63, Fall Creek 54
Edgar 54, Hurley 36
Division IV Section 2=
Sectional Semifinal=
Lourdes Academy 68, Manitowoc Lutheran 52
Sheboygan Area Luth. 90, Coleman 55
Division IV Section 3=
Sectional Semifinal=
Blair-Taylor 61, Iola-Scandinavia 57
Luther 75, Necedah 60
Division IV Section 4=
Sectional Semifinal=
Cuba City 70, Randolph 66
The Prairie School 70, Fennimore 62
Division V Section 1=
Sectional Semifinal=
Turtle Lake 54, Northwood 49
Division V Section 2=
Sectional Semifinal=
Gresham Community 75, Prentice 55
Division V Section 3=
Sectional Semifinal=
Royall 51, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 47
Wauzeka-Steuben 55, Port Edwards 47
Division V Section 4=
Sectional Semifinal=
Hustisford 82, Stockbridge 28
Monticello 59, Shullsburg 54, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Division 5=
State Semifinal=
Assumption 46, McDonell Central 43
Three Lakes 51, Black Hawk 48
Division V=
State Championship=
Assumption 55, Three Lakes 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/