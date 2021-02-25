Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
8:33 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 3A Substate 1=

Semifinal=

Carroll 62, Storm Lake 45

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, LeMars 46

Class 3A Substate 2=

Semifinal=

Clear Lake 58, Spencer 55

Humboldt 71, Algona 69

Class 3A Substate 3=

Semifinal=

Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Waverly-Shell Rock 37

Class 3A Substate 4=

Semifinal=

Monticello 54, Central Clinton, DeWitt 37

Solon 63, Maquoketa 50

Class 3A Substate 5=

Semifinal=

Assumption, Davenport 53, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49

Mount Vernon 59, Mount Pleasant 55

Class 3A Substate 6=

Semifinal=

Grinnell 49, Washington 48

Pella 73, Newton 44

Class 3A Substate 7=

Semifinal=

Ballard 79, Gilbert 45

Bondurant Farrar 50, Winterset 37

Class 3A Substate 8=

Semifinal=

Atlantic 63, Glenwood 59

Dallas Center-Grimes 39, ADM, Adel 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content