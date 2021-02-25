Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 3A Substate 1=
Semifinal=
Carroll 62, Storm Lake 45
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, LeMars 46
Class 3A Substate 2=
Semifinal=
Clear Lake 58, Spencer 55
Humboldt 71, Algona 69
Class 3A Substate 3=
Semifinal=
Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Waverly-Shell Rock 37
Class 3A Substate 4=
Semifinal=
Monticello 54, Central Clinton, DeWitt 37
Solon 63, Maquoketa 50
Class 3A Substate 5=
Semifinal=
Assumption, Davenport 53, Cedar Rapids Xavier 49
Mount Vernon 59, Mount Pleasant 55
Class 3A Substate 6=
Semifinal=
Grinnell 49, Washington 48
Pella 73, Newton 44
Class 3A Substate 7=
Semifinal=
Ballard 79, Gilbert 45
Bondurant Farrar 50, Winterset 37
Class 3A Substate 8=
Semifinal=
Atlantic 63, Glenwood 59
Dallas Center-Grimes 39, ADM, Adel 34
