Tribes want Native statue to replace one tied to massacre

DENVER (AP) — Tribal members have urged Colorado lawmakers to replace a statue of a U.S. soldier who took part in the slaughter of Native Americans during the Civil War with the likeness of an Indigenous woman. The new statue at the state Capitol would replace the one depicting a Union Army soldier who helped carry out the Sand Creek Massacre of 230 Native Americans in 1864. It was toppled over the summer amid the national reckoning over racial injustice and the movement to remove symbols from public spaces that are tied to military atrocities against people of color, typically the Confederacy.