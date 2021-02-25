UN sanctions top Houthi police official in Yemen’s capital

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has imposed sanctions on a top police security official in Yemen’s capital, which is controlled by Houthi rebels. It cited his prominent role in intimidations, systematic arrests, detentions, torture, sexual violence “and rape against politically active women.” A council resolution adopted by a vote of 14-0 with Russia abstaining said Sultan Saleh Aida Aida Zabin (cq), director of the Criminal Investigation Department in the capital Sanaa, is responsible for using multiple places of detention. The council said women, including at least one minor were raped, tortured, forcibly disappeared and repeatedly interrogated at these sites.