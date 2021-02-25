US shifts state grant focus to extremism, cyberthreats

WASHINGTON (AP) — State and local governments will be required to spend a portion of nearly $1.9 billion in annual public safety grants on the fight against domestic extremism and improved cybersecurity. The spending shift announced Thursday reflects the priorities of President Joe Biden’s new administration as it confronts a rising threat from extremists and the fallout from a suspected Russian hack of government and private-sector networks. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas also said the grants will prohibit the purchase of some forms of military equipment by state and local agencies that critics say has contributed to the militarization of police around the nation.