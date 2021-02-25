Warrens man convicted in vehicular homicide case

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Sentencing is set for April for a Warrens man convicted Wednesday in a 2017 crash that killed one person.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said that a jury convicted Yancy K. Dieter, 48, of several charges surrounding the crash near Warrens. They included one count of Reckless Homicide, one count of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, one count of Homicide by Use of a Vehicle with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration, one count of Knowingly Operate While Revoked Causing Death, and one count of Failure to Install an Ignition Interlock Device.

Croninger said the jury was out about three hours before returning the verdicts.

The person who died was a passenger in the vehicle that Dieter was driving at the time.

The District Attorney said that just before the crash, a sheriff's department investigation showed the vehicle was traveling at speeds exceeding 120 miles an hour.

Testing indicated that Dieter's blood alcohol level was between .21 and .296 when he was driving the vehicle. Prosecutors said that based on previous convictions, he was restricted to a blood alcohol level of .02.

“The jury’s verdicts send a strong message that the citizens of Monroe County will not tolerate anyone endangering the lives of others by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle," said Croninger. "Mr. Dieter engaged in extremely dangerous and reckless behavior in 2017 which caused the

death of the victim. I am grateful the jury took the time, considered the evidence in full and delivered a verdict that provides justice to the victim and his family.”

Prosecution of the case was handled by Monroe County District Attorney Sarah Skiles.

Following the conviction, Dieter was taken into custody until his April 21 sentencing.