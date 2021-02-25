Woof, woof: Rebel Wilson goes to the dogs in reality show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rebel Wilson is going back to her family’s roots in her new ABC reality series “Pooch Perfect.” The Australian actress presides over the dog grooming competition that debuts March 30. Wilson comes from a family with a long history of handling and grooming dogs. As a child, she traveled in her family’s van to shows and sold grooming products despite being allergic to dogs. Lisa Vanderpump is one of the judges on the eight-episode series featuring 10 dog groomers competing for a $100,000 prize.