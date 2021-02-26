2 men plead guilty in California charter school fraud case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An Australian man and his Southern California business partner who ran more than a dozen charter schools pleaded guilty Friday to felony charges tied to a massive fraud scheme that siphoned $50 million in education funds from the state to invest in start-up companies and real estate. Prosecutors called it one of the nation’s biggest fraud cases involving education dollars. 46-year-old Sean McManus entered his plea Friday from Australia via a video call. He agreed to voluntarily return to the United States. He and his business partner, 44-year-old Jason Schrock pleaded guilty to misappropriating public funds and stealing more than $500,000.