Algeria pro-democracy marchers try to revive Friday protests

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Protesters have taken to the streets of Algiers and other cities around Algeria in a bid to restart weekly pro-democracy demonstrations. It was the first Friday since the Hirak movement was forced to suspend a year of peaceful weekly protests last spring due to COVID-19, and came four days after the movement flooded streets for Monday’s second anniversary of the movement. Hirak protesters helped force long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power in 2019. They want a major makeover of the north African country’s opaque governing system.