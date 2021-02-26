Andrew Yang helps photographer facing attack on ferry

NEW YORK (AP) — A photographer who was shoved by a man who then came at him with a metal pole during a trip on the Staten Island ferry was helped by New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang. Getty Images photographer Spencer Platt says he was on the top deck of the boat on Friday when a man pushed him, and Platt saw that he was carrying some kind of metal rod that he raised up over the photographer. Platt got the attention of Yang and his campaign, who came out to help. Yang says his impulse was to try to protect someone who was in trouble.