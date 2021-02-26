Asia Today: 1st vaccines reach arms in S. Korea, Hong Kong

South Korea has administered its first available shots of coronavirus vaccines, launching a mass immunization campaign health authorities hope will restore some level of normalcy by the end of the year. Hong Kong, too, began administering its first vaccines to the public, kicking off a program offering free vaccinations to all 7.5 million of the city’s residents. In Japan, officials said enough coronavirus vaccine shipments will arrive at local government offices by the end of June to inoculate the nation’s 36 million elderly people. The timeline was given after questions were raised about supplies of the imported vaccines. Japan began administering its first shots to health workers about a week ago.