Stocks start mostly higher on Wall Street as tech recovers

8:45 am National news from the Associated Press

Stocks are off to a mostly higher start as technology companies find their footing after a big sell-off a day earlier. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 1% in the early going Friday, having fallen 3.5% Thursday, its worst drop since October. The S&P 500 was up a more modest 0.3%. Much of the market’s focus has been on a sudden lurch higher in long-term interest rates in the bond market in recent weeks. While the sell-off in ultrasafe bonds reflects optimism about the economy, it also diminishes the appeal of holding stocks, which carries much more risk. 

Associated Press

