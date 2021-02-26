Bangladeshis protest prison death of commentator

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Protesters in Bangladesh have blocked a busy intersection in the capital to protest the death in prison of a writer and commentator who was arrested on charges of violating the sweeping digital security law, which critics say stifles freedom of expression. Mushtaq Ahmed was arrested in Dhaka in May last year for making comments on social media that criticized the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He had been denied bail at least six times. It was not immediately clear how he died on Thursday. The government promised to investigate, Hundreds of protesters gathered near Dhaka University campus while many others took to the social media to voice their anger. Police say Ahmed attempted to tarnish the image of the nation.