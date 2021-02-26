Canadian regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian regulators have authorized AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for all adults. Health Canada on Friday approved the vaccine to be used in people 18 and over. It’s the third COVID-19 vaccine given the green light by Canada, following those from Pfizer and Moderna. Some countries, including France, have authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine only for use in people under 65, saying there is not enough evidence to say whether it works in older adults. Belgium has authorized it only for people 55 and under. Canada and many European countries have been struggling to vaccinate people as quickly as Britain, Israel, the U.S. and elsewhere.