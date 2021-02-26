China, India urge further measures to ease border tensions

BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of China and India are urging further steps to stabilize tensions along their disputed border following the pullback of forces from an area where a deadly clash broke out last summer. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, that the disengagement by front-line troops had “significantly eased the situation” and that now is the time to maintain the momentum of consultations, build trust and “achieve peace and tranquility in the border areas,” his ministry said. India’s foreign ministry spokesperson said “both sides should now quickly resolve the remaining issues” along the Line of Actual Control high in the mountainous Ladakh region.