Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winneshiek County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Areas with visibility down to 1/4 mile at times.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Grant County. In Iowa, Allamakee,

Winneshiek, Clayton and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota,

Houston County.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&