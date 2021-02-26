Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Chickasaw County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility of 1/4 mile at times in dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&