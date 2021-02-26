Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 9:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 1:39 am
1:17 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Winona

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winona County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility of 1/4 mile at times in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

wxowweather

